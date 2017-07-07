SOCIETY

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after graduating from secondary school

EMBED </>More Videos

"On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls -  will you join me?​" - Malala Yousafzai (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo)

Women's rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai has graduated from secondary school and she turned to Twitter to commemorate her last day of class.



On Twitter, Yousafzai shared her plan to meet girls in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America with her Girl Power Trip program.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytwitterchildrennobel prizeu.s. & worldteenagereducation
Load Comments
Related
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
SOCIETY
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
Original Tomball City Hall to be torn down
Man reunited with HFD members who saved his life
More Society
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Field
Astros add 6th player to All-Star Team
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Show More
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free AR-15 for business
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
More News
Top Video
NASA's Johnson Space Center launches new podcast
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Woman survives four story fall from hotel
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
More Video