Making a splash! J.J. Watt hosts backyard pool party with teammates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --J.J. Watt sure knows how to party.
Video posted on Instagram Thursday shows the pool party he threw at his house, and players including Lamar Miller and Deandre Hopkins looked like they were living it up.
Watt sets the scene. He shows some of the guys hanging out in the jacuzzi, while others play water volleyball.
They also worked in time to shoot hoops at the get-together.
Bob Marley's "Jammin" plays while Watt walks us through the action.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to be M.I.A., with no trace of the party mentioned on his social pages.
The shindig happened the same day it was announced that Watt was named to TIME Magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world.
No word if the pool party was also a celebration for that honor, but then again, do you ever need an excuse to party with the Texans?