Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt

One lucky Texans fan will get a special pizza delivery on Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One lucky Texans fan is expecting a special delivery on Saturday: hand-delivered pizza from none other than JJ Watt himself.

Eighteen other winners who ordered pizza from Houston-area Papa John's restaurants during the 2016 football season were invited to attend a post-season pizza party as part of the restaurant's JJ Delivers contest.

The grand prize winner, however, is getting the pizza delivered straight to his home.

This year's winner said he watches every game from his Texans-themed man cave.

