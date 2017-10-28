HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --People from all over the world make Houston's Taste of Texas restaurant a destination, not only for their mouth-watering steaks but for the rich Texas heritage that covers the walls.
Celebrating 40 years of service and Texas hospitality, the landmark steakhouse is also a museum with a one-of-a-kind collection of artifacts featuring Davey Crockett, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin's contribution to the Lonestar state's history.
Another unique dining experience is that each customer is given the opportunity to tour and pick out their steak or prime rib in the kitchen's butcher shop prior to eating.
"We put a tag with a number on their steak of choice, and that exact steak is served to them moments later," owner Edd Hendee said. "It's just a lot of fun."
