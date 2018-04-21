  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
BARBARA BUSH

Funeral guests arrive to pay their respects to First Lady Barbara Bush

Funeral guest arrive to pay their respect to First Lady Barbara Bush (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends and family of Barbara Bush are arriving to pay their respects to the former First lady during her funeral service on Saturday, April 21.

The private service is to be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
Approximately 1,500 guests are expected to be in attendance.

Dr. Martin Murphy and his wife Ann Murphy, friends of the Bushes, paid their respects to Mrs. Bush by thanking her for her inspiration throughout the years.

"She was feisty, she was fun, and as soon as she embraced you, she made you family. Those were the three Fs," Dr. Martin said.

Dr. Martin Murphy remembers Barbara bush as feisty, fun and family oriented.



Barbara Bush touched so many lives through her charitable works over the years and inspired others.

That includes Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who, like so many many others, came out to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Bush.

"She's the First Lady of Texas, First Lady of Houston. There will always be a place in my heart and in houstonians for Barbara Bush," Mack said.

Mattress Mack remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush.



Mrs. Bush was known for being thoughtful and caring. Pastor of Second Baptist Church Ed Young shared a time the Bush's came to visit him and his late wife Jo Beth Young at the hospital. He said Mrs. Bush would hold his wife's hand day after day.

Mrs. Young died at 80 years old on September 17, 2017.

Pastor of Second Baptist Church in Houston shares a story about Barbaba Bush.

PHOTOS: Friends and family of Barbara Bush arrive to pay their respects to the former First Lady
