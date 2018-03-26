Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1830711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The parents of Delta Rose are huge fans of the fast food restaurant, so they recruited Julia Marie Aiello to have a fun photo shoot for their daughter's birthday.

When a little boy got it into his mind to celebrate his birthday at H-E-B, nothing else would do!Amanda Cinco told ABC13 that when she asked her son Jacob if he wanted to go shopping to pick out some toys for his 4th birthday, he repeatedly said no and insisted what he really wanted was to have a party at H-E-B.Cinco got in touch with her local store, and they not only granted permission, but even covered all the expenses and made sure H-E-B Buddy was in attendance.It was the first time anyone had held such an event at that store, Cinco said.Jacob looks to be plenty pleased with the way things turned out!