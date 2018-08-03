HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After suffering injuries on the first day of the Tour de France, including a fractured scapula and a cut that required stitches, Lawson Craddock willed himself over the remaining three weeks of the race.
Although finishing last in the race, Houston native Craddock won over many with his determination. He will also be able to drink all the beer he wants now.
Karbach Brewing Co. is established in Houston and one of Craddock's favorite beverages. He was seen drinking beer from the brewery after finishing the Tour de France. Karbach has opted to provide Craddock with free Weekend Warrior Pale Ale for the rest of his life.
It gets better as well. Karbach pledged to donate $1 of every case of Weekend Warrior Pale Ale sold to Alkek Velodrome for the remainder of 2018. Craddock recently started a GoFundMe to re-build the velodrome after it was ruined during Hurricane Harvey.