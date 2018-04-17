SOCIETY

Traditional after school game played by high school students being called racist

A traditional after school game played by California high school students is getting renamed after some said it was offensive.

The game called "La Migra," which is slang in Spanish for immigration and customs enforcement, is getting a lot of heat.

The game involves seniors chasing the younger students.

It's similar to a game of tag, but this game includes seniors playing ICE agents and other students play undocumented immigrants.

Some are calling it racist, while others don't find anything wrong with it.

"I don't mind because I'm Hispanic," one student said.

"How would the district react if they pretended they were Nazis going after Jews or KKK going after blacks. I think they would look at it a little differently," a parent said.

Organizers have renamed the game to Extreme Fun Run.
