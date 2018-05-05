ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalscelebrity babiescelebrity birthseuropeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
More royal family
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
Special elections held to fill councilman Larry Green's seat
Hundreds celebrate Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Society
Top Stories
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Ducklings rescued after they fall in sewage drain
Grocery store faces suit over no-Spanish language policy
Woman accused of going on spree with stolen credit cards extradited
FREE MOVIE! Watch "Selena" on Cinco de Mayo in Midtown
Show More
Spurs' Becky Hammon plans to interview with Bucks
HPD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in SW Houston
Movement to mute R. Kelly gains steam after more allegations
Man beaten with shovel while he slept has died
Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
More News