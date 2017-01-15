Katy man transporting rescue dogs to Colorado dies in crash

A Texas man who was transporting rescue dogs to Colorado has died and four dogs are missing after a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado.The Colorado State Patrol says 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was driving a van at 2:50am Friday when he struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City.Roberts overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He died at the scene.His son, 29-year-old Jared Roberts, also of Katy, suffered what the patrol described as moderate injuries.The Pikes Peak Humane Society picked up more than 20 dogs that had been in the van, some of which suffered minor injuries.Roberts' oldest daughter Rhiannon says calling her father an animal lover is simply an understatement.After an injury forced him to give up his profession, working with rescue dogs at Rescued Pets Movement in the Heights was his great purpose in life.Laura Carlock with Rescued Pets Movement said, "He loved taking the animals and would always give them a kiss before he put them in crates. He loved talking about what he did with the organization and spending time with the foster parents, he was just a good, loving man."Roberts left Houston to transport rescue dogs to Colorado earlier this week."We take the oversupply of animals here and there's a huge demand up north and in Canada," said Carlock.They said four dogs were missing after the crash and have set up apage was also made for him to help pay for memorial services.Local humane society members planned to periodically search for the missing dogs.Roberts leaves four children and a wife behind, along with so many animals who were like family too. "We're in the process or business of saving lives so it's so hard when we lose someone in the process of what we do. He's going to be dearly missed and I know the animals will miss him," said Carlock.