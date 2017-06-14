ABC13 CROSSROADS

Juneteenth celebrations around Houston area

EMBED

A look at other Juneteenth celebrations and observances going on in and around the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A look at other Juneteenth celebrations and observances going on in and around the Houston area. They range from a Juneteenth parade in Acres Homes, to big celebrations in Missouri City and Galveston -- where it all began.

If you are interested in attending events in the Houston area, check out the Juneteenth Fest website.

Down in Galveston, they will be celebrating with picnics, festivals and African American heritage exhibits. For more information, take a look at the Galveston website.

If you don't want to make the trip to Galveston, you can check out the "Festival Under the Stars" in Missouri City. For more information about the festival and other events, visit the Missouri City website.
