SOCIETY

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.

Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.

The defensive end announced Friday he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed in an art classroom on Friday, just two weeks before school was to let out for summer.

JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjj watthospitalschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingschool violencegun violenceHouston Texanstexas newsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Shana Fisher - Student victim of Santa Fe HS shooting
City of Houston summer pool schedule announced
Tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Society
Top Stories
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
'FOUR MINUTES': Details emerge in Santa Fe shooting timeline
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Ex-HEB worker allegedly threatens 'bloodshed' against store
School threats likely to increase after Santa Fe shooting
Tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines
Show More
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Governor plans talks in wake of Santa Fe HS shooting
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
5 school threats in one day across Houston area
More News