JJ Watt makes surprise birthday appearance at NASA's Johnson Space Center

JJ Watt makes surprise appearance at NASA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
JJ Watt made a surprise appearance at NASA to wish the director a happy birthday.

The staff arranged the surprise visit astronaut Ellen Ochoa. And it wasn't just her birthday. She was celebrating her retirement as well.

Watt took pictures with everyone, as well as trying his hand at some high flying moves.

