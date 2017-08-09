LOTTERY

$308M Powerball draw set tonight and Mega Millions rolls over to $382M

MegaMillions jackpot grows as $308M Powerball drawing approaches

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Jackpots for the two national lottery games are both still in the $300 million range after no one claimed the top Mega Millions prize.

Tuesday's Mega Millions draw produced no claims to the $350 million jackpot. The top prize rolls over to an estimated $382 million for Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 11-17-50-52-74 and Mega Ball 14. The "Megaplier" is two.

Meanwhile, Powerball is set to draw for its own $307 million prize Wednesday.

This marks the first time both national games have topped $300 million.

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at one in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.

