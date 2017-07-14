It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, July 14
The Wizard of Oz
Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Third Eye Blind
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m.
Bastille Day Celebration of Étoile Cuisine Et Bar
1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Dive-In Movie: The Secret Life of Pets
Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Cadillac Bar Hosts Second Annual Viva El Tequila Festival
Cadillac Bar, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
First Metropolitan Church Women's Conference
First Metropolitan Church
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Space Jam
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Kung Fu Panda 3
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
The Wizard of Oz
Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Patrick Murphy at Armadillo Palace
Armadillo Palace
9:00 p.m.
Doctor Who Revelations
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.
C-Stem Fundraiser
River Oaks Elementary School, Kirby Drive, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
First Metropolitan Church Women's Conference
First Metropolitan Church
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Empowerment Brunch
Hilton Garden Inn, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
Funk/dance artist Uche 'My Generation' EP release party
Studio D, Houston
8:30 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sugar Land Superstar Round 2
Sugar Land Town Center Plaza
7:30 p.m.
Julydoscope
Discovery Green
Enjoy a live jazz concert, poetry and family-friendly short films.
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Students Rock the City Open Model Call
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
The Wizard of Oz
Nancy Bock Center for the Performing Arts
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
First Metropolitan Church Women's Conference
First Metropolitan Church
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Pippin
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for covered seating. Four free tickets available per person over the age of 16.
8:15 p.m.
BCO A Walk in the Woods
Memorial Park by the rugby/soccer field parking lot, Houston
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
