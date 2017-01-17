SUPER BOWL 51

Man with Cowboys Super Bowl LI tattoo to reveal what he will do next

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Cowboys fan could be regretting the tattoo he got in December afte the team lost to the Packers. (KTRK)

By Scylla Lopez
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (KTRK) --
Some Dallas Cowboys fans are still trying to recover from the team's loss against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, and for one die-hard fan, he's having to figure out what to do with his Cowboys-themed Super Bowl tattoo.

If you remember back in December, stand-up comedian Jordan Garnett got the attention of millions across the internet after he got a tattoo on his arm that read "Super Bowl LI Championship" with the photo of the Cowboys logo.

He put it out there for the world to see when he shared a photo of his tattoo on social media. That's when he started receiving death threats from Cowboys fans saying the tattoo jinxed the team.

SEE ALSO: Man with Cowboys Super Bowl LI tattoo receiving death threats

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Florida man is getting heat for prediciting the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl with a tattoo on his arm.



"I think it's funny that a 24-year-old chubby comedian who lives with his grandmother apparently jinxed the Cowboys," Garnett said.


Garnett said he has always wanted to get a Cowboys Super Bowl tattoo, but he's glad he didn't do it last season after Tony Romo went down with an injury.

"I think it's time now," Garnett said.

Jordan Garnett shows off his Cowboys Super Bowl tattoo



Well, what now? The Packers won in thrilling fashion with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to eliminate the Cowboys from the playoffs.

After the game, Garnett shared a statement to those who fired back about his tattoo.

"I need a bit to recollect. I will make a statement in the next couple of days. I really believed this was our year," Garnett wrote.

Garnett has been asking people to tune in tonight as he will tell the world what he will do with his tattoo.

Related Topics:
societysportsSuper Bowl 51Dallas CowboysfootballbuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPER BOWL 51
Super Bowl Picks? Packers, Falcons, Steelers or Patriots
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Johnny Manziel selling selfies in Houston
How to get to Super Bowl LIVE
More Super Bowl 51
SOCIETY
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Houstonians celebrate legacy of MLK
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
More Society
Top Stories
Deadly accident forces shutdown freeway lanes near downtown
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
More severe storms possible in Houston
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Putin comes to Trump's defense on 'fake allegations'
Vicious hammer attack caught on video
18-wheeler accident shuts down part of Katy Fwy.
Show More
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
More News
Top Video
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
More severe storms possible in Houston
More Video