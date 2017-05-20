Hundreds volunteer for Houston home revitalization project

Volunteers spent the day revamping homes in north Houston @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/wjlb4PTMle — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 20, 2017

Hundreds of volunteers spent Saturday revitalizing homes on the northside of Houston. 350 Volunteers from Avenue Community Development Corporation, Rebuilding Together Houston and Texas Capital Bank worked on twelve homes.They did everything from painting, repairing fences, flooring and landscaping.One of the homes belongs to Delores Rodriguez. Her home has been in the family for generations. Her parents lived there before they passed away.Rodriguez is on a fixed income and she's a battling cancer.She wasn't able to afford the much needed fixes. Now, thanks to the volunteers the house is fixed."It's a blessing, these people are so nice. They're the nicest people that you would want to meet," said Delores Rodriguez."We have a number of low income elderly homeowners who just aren't able to keep up with the needed repairs. So the event today is a way for volunteers to come together and really help their neighbors out," said Mary Lawler of Avenue Community Development Corporation.