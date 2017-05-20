SOCIETY

Hundreds volunteer for Houston home revitalization project

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 350 volunteers will come together to repair 10 homes in the Near Northside and Northline communities by replacing wood siding, scraping and painting, repairing fences, cleaning-up yards and landscaping.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Hundreds of volunteers spent Saturday revitalizing homes on the northside of Houston. 350 Volunteers from Avenue Community Development Corporation, Rebuilding Together Houston and Texas Capital Bank worked on twelve homes.

They did everything from painting, repairing fences, flooring and landscaping.

One of the homes belongs to Delores Rodriguez. Her home has been in the family for generations. Her parents lived there before they passed away.

Rodriguez is on a fixed income and she's a battling cancer.



She wasn't able to afford the much needed fixes. Now, thanks to the volunteers the house is fixed.

"It's a blessing, these people are so nice. They're the nicest people that you would want to meet," said Delores Rodriguez.

"We have a number of low income elderly homeowners who just aren't able to keep up with the needed repairs. So the event today is a way for volunteers to come together and really help their neighbors out," said Mary Lawler of Avenue Community Development Corporation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyvolunteerismhomeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Good Samaritan returns lost Mother's Day note
Teen paralyzed in accident dances at prom
More Society
Top Stories
What's happening around town today?
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Stormy weekend ahead in Houston
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Soundgarden's Houston concert cancelled
Show More
Robbers hogtie, beat man during home invasion
Police investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
What happens to young Americans when parents are deported?
More News
Top Video
7 things you should know about excess skin surgery
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
Vigil held for children killed in Montgomery Co. fire
More Video