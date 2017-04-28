SOCIETY

HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks

EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD is welcoming its most senior cadet into its ranks.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At 53 years young, Officer Wendy Caldwell recently made history at the Houston Police Department. She's the oldest cadet to ever graduate from the department's police academy.

Caldwell reported for duty last month at HPD's substation off Teague Road. She knows the station pretty well -- she last worked there in 1998, but decided to step aside from crime fighting.

"I just felt like it was my duty and responsibility to raise my kids, so that's what I did for the next 18 years," said Caldwell. "I raised my kids. I homeschooled for my first 8 years then they went back to public school. I just did the whole mom thing. I did everything. Soccer games, baseball, you name it. We just did it all."

Caldwell said she loved being a police officer and felt it was time to return to the force. She enrolled in HPD's police academy last year.

From August 2016 to March 2017, she fought through pain and injuries to graduate, something which even grabbed the attention of the city's top cop Art Acevedo.

"She came back because she wants to make a difference," said Acevedo.

Caldwell said her message to others is simple: Don't give up on your dreams.

"I just say to anybody that wants to do this job or any other job or any other goal you might have, it's never too late," said Caldwell.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyhouston police departmentwomenHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Miracle mechanics give back in God's Garage
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
Die-hard fan gets Law & Order tattoo on lower back
More Society
Top Stories
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
HPD: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck
Deputies looking for missing teen with special needs
Historic Freedmen's Town bricks make triumphant return
Show More
President Bush discharged from hospital
12-year-old missing more than 2 weeks found safe
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
More News
Top Video
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
Breakdown of matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
More Video