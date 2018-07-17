SOCIETY

Houston officer prays with man after responding to alleged dispute at SW Houston apartments

Houston police officer prays with man after responding to dispute at SW Houston apartments (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A photo of a Houston police officer and a man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston is sending a strong message of compassion across the internet.

A resident of the apartments, who does not want to be identified, posted a photo showing the officer standing in front of a man.

She told ABC13 that officers were called to the apartments for a dispute between a man and a woman on Saturday. The resident said the officer pulled the man out of the apartment to question him.

After about 30 minutes, the resident said they realized that the woman inside the apartment wasn't in any danger.

Before police left, Houston police officer Harry Chisolm, identified by the woman who took the photo, called the man back to talk to him.

The officer put his hand on the man's shoulder and prayed with him.

"Amen," Facebook user Lynn Earley wrote.

"So heartfelt. What a blessing," Sharon Watts wrote.

Mary Grose wrote, "We need more compassion like this."

The photo on Facebook has been shared more than 5,600 times.
