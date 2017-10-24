Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory

There's no shortage of Astros pride in the Bayou City, and the Houston Zoo is no exception.The zoo released adorable photos showing some of the Astros' biggest four-legged, four-flippered and eight-legged fans showing off their team spirit.Jonah the seal flaunted his #EarnHistory rally towel as two of the zoo's giraffes taunted the Dodgers next to the Astros' American League pennant and a tarantula sat perched atop a baseball.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got