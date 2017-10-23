Houston sets the stage for Dia de los Muertos

If you're looking to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the colorful holiday to honor life, you have plenty of options here in Houston.The altars to remember the lives on the dead are already on display at MECA Cultural Center. Organizers say the often-misunderstood holiday is meant to be uplifting, not morbid."It is not the Mexican Halloween, as some refer to it, because Halloween is a scary moment. Dia de Los Muertos is not a scary moment," said Luis Gavito with MECA. "It speaks about our intimate relationship with death that is part of life."MECA will hold a festival with food and entertainment Oct. 23 and 30, and there will be a Dia de los Muertos fun run on Oct. 30. All events take place at 1900 Kane St.