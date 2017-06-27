SOCIETY

Houston looking for artists to paint new murals

Sebastien "Mr. D." Boileau said he wants people to "feel something" when they see the mural

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Houston is gearing up to add another 38 artworks to street-side traffic signal control cabinets throughout Houston and is encouraging artists to apply for the opportunity to create a mural.

Known as "Mini Murals," Houston now has more than 170 new original artworks in neighborhoods throughout the city that have been funded by Mayor Sylvester Turner and city council, as well as private sponsors.

Mini Murals will soon be popping up in many of Houston's neighborhoods including Acres Homes, Central Southwest, East End, Gulfton, Heights, Near Northside, Second Ward and Third Ward.

If you are an artist interested in joining the registry, you can find the Open Call guidelines here.

Artists will need to submit their qualifications, including work samples, a letter of intent, and previous work experience. The deadline to submit your application will be no later than August 11, 2017 and all artists will be notified of results by August 31, 2017.

