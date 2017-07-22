HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Holocaust Museum Houston is offering free admission from noon to 5 p.m. on July 23 as it prepares to close down for construction and expansion work.
In preparation for the temporary closure, the museum held A Celebration of Hope Day on Saturday, featuring poetry readings, interactive murals and talkbacks with survivors.
Last month, the Holocaust Museum Houston unveiled designs for the $49.4 million expansion campaign.
"Our new facility will enable us to have incredible new exhibitions," museum CEO Dr. Kelly J. Zuniga said.
The expansion will add around 35,000 square feet of additional space, more than doubling the building's current size. After the expansion, the HMH will be the fourth largest Holocaust museum in the country.
HMH currently hosts 110,000 visitors per year, 43,750 of whom are students. The expansion is expected to increase field trips by 50 percent in the first year alone.
While the main building at 5401 Caroline St. is under construction, permanent exhibits, classrooms, and administrative offices will be relocated to 9220 Kirby Drive, Suite 100.
The museum will close Monday, July 24 to begin the move and will open again at its temporary location on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
For more information, you can visit the Holocaust Museum Houston website.
