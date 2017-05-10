SOCIETY

Lamar Consolidated High School students host prom for senior citizens

Lamar Consolidated High School students held a prom for senior citizens. (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
It's prom season. If you aren't getting your own kids ready for their big night, you've probably scrolled through pictures on Facebook to see countless teens dress up to celebrate the end of their school year.

It was a special night for a particular group of seniors who got to go to prom for the second time. That's because they're senior citizens.

Wednesday was the 10th Annual Fort Bend Seniors Senior Prom.

Students from Lamar Consolidated High School's DECA Program greeted the senior citizens as they arrived, and there was plenty of dancing and celebrating to be had.

"I got up early this morning to get ready, so I could take my time and look good!" said Shirley Shavers, who donned a crown as prom queen.

"I never knew I'd have another prom like I did when I was a youngster," said Napoleon Williams.

"It's a delightful thing to go back many years to your own prom," said Kathleen Qualia.

The theme for the prom goers was "Moonlight in Paris," and it took place at the Bud O'Shieles Community Center in Rosenberg.

