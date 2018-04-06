A three-year-old boy from Tomball has been reunited with his favorite stuffed animal, and it is all thanks to help from HEB.Carter Smith lost his favorite furry friend, Toby. It was a stuffed dog his grandmother had bought at an HEB store in College Station.His parents said they looked everywhere for another Toby, but when they became desperate, they thought they might try tweeting the president of HEB.Scott McClelland, who you might recognize from all those HEB commercials, tweeted them back the next day.Since the dog was no longer sold in HEB stores, McClelland picked up the phone and asked the manufacturer for help.A special Toby was custom made just for Carter, and from video of their reunion, you can tell all is well at the Smith household once again.