SOCIETY

Health center hosts belated quinceanera for patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of women at the OASIS Adult Day Health Center had never gotten to celebrate their own Quinceanera, but that changed with help from the community. (KTRK)

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
In Latin American culture, little girls dream of their quinceanera. They imagine the music, their dress, and dancing with their loved ones.

RELATED: Quince Expo provides ideas and inspiration for quinceañeras

Dozens of women at the OASIS Adult Day Health Center had never gotten to celebrate their own quinceanera, but that changed with help from the community.

The women donned dresses donated by Progress Clothing and were escorted by police officers, firefighters, and politicians.

The Oasis center serves elderly patients whose medical conditions require nursing supervision, and people with disabilities. The goals of the program are to provide community health intervention to prevent premature institutionalization.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
societydanceelderlydisabilityu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
UH-Downtown professor discusses homeless ordinance
Visions: Bayou City and Bollywood
Meet UH Chancellor and President Renu Khator.
Visions: Asian American and Pacific Islander film festival
More Society
Top Stories
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Few more downpours around Houston
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
5 things you need to know about SB4
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Show More
Male found in retention pond in NW Houston
Young Astros fan sends team a cheer!
Class teaches Italian cooking for kids
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase
More News
Top Video
Male found in retention pond in NW Houston
Man steals truck, crashes during police chase in Fort Bend Co.
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
More Video