In Latin American culture, little girls dream of their quinceanera. They imagine the music, their dress, and dancing with their loved ones.Dozens of women at the OASIS Adult Day Health Center had never gotten to celebrate their own quinceanera, but that changed with help from the community.The women donned dresses donated by Progress Clothing and were escorted by police officers, firefighters, and politicians.The Oasis center serves elderly patients whose medical conditions require nursing supervision, and people with disabilities. The goals of the program are to provide community health intervention to prevent premature institutionalization.