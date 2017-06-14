AMERICAN FLAG

Happy Flag Day! Here's 8 American flag facts you may not know

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know these American flag facts? (KTRK)

The American flag is one treasured symbol surrounded by a lot of history, intrigue and sometimes misinformation.

In honor of Flag Day, we're fact checking some of the most often repeated statements about the stars and stripes.

Do you have to destroy a flag that touches the ground?
No. The Flag Code states the flag should not touch anything beneath it, including the ground, but it does not require the destruction of a flag when this happens. As long as the flag remains suitable for display, you can continue to display it, even if it requires washing or dry cleaning.

Can I wear American flag-themed clothing?
Yes. Unless an article of clothing is created using an actual United States flag, there is no breach of flag etiquette by wearing the stars and stripes.

Can I fly the American flag at night?
Yes. According to the Flag Code, so long as the flag is properly illuminated so that it is recognizable by the casual observer, you can display the flag 24 hours a day. Otherwise, the custom is to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and stationary flag staffs.

Is displaying the flag horizontally before a football game a violation?
Yes, contrary to the Flag Code, in Section 8c, we are instructed that the "flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free."

Can a flag that covered a casket be used for any other display?
Yes. There is no provision in the Flag Code suggesting you can't use the flag for another display after its funeral use.

Can any other flag be flown higher than the U.S. flag?
No. The Flag Code said no other flag or pennant should be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the U.S. flag, except during church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea, when the church pennant may be flown above the flag during church services for the personnel of the Navy.

Can the U.S. Flag be used in advertising?
No. The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.

When should a flag be destroyed?
You should destroy a flag when it is no longer suitable for display, preferably by burning, according to the Flag Code.

Is Texas the only state flag allowed to fly at the same height as the US flag?
No. This is an urban legend. All state flags may fly at the same height as the U.S. flag. The U.S. flag must be on its right (the viewer's left), however. Texas's laws are consistent with those of the other states.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMERICAN FLAG
Upside-down U.S. flag angers restaurant patron
US Soccer bans national anthem protests
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Flags made in Texas to fly over Trump inauguration
More american flag
SOCIETY
Beer options to help dad celebrate Father's Day
Baby born in grocery store takes produce photo shoot
Help people overcome job barriers at Barrier Breakers luncheon
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise among several shot at VA park
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
Politicians react to shooting of Majority Whip Scalise
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
5 ways to celebrate Trump's birthday in Houston today
Murder-for-hire suspect asking judge to grant bond
Show More
Comatose American in hospital after release by North Korea
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
More News
Top Video
Murder-for-hire suspect asking judge to grant bond
Comatose American in hospital after release by North Korea
Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach
At least 6 dead in London high-rise fire
More Video