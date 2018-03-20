SOCIETY

Tuesday marks International Day of Happiness

(Shutterstock)

Tuesday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!

The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.

Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:

-Do a random act of kindness

-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"

-Tell someone what you love about them

-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"

-List three positive things about your day

-Focus on your strengths

-Volunteer in your community
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhappinessunited nationswatercoolerbuzzworthy
SOCIETY
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More Society
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos