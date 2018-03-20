Tuesday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!
The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.
Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:
-Do a random act of kindness
-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"
-Tell someone what you love about them
-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"
-List three positive things about your day
-Focus on your strengths
-Volunteer in your community
