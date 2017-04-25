SOCIETY

Starbucks Unicorn drink now a hairstyle?

EMBED </>More News Videos

A hairstylist in Winnipeg posted a video on Instagram of a client getting a dye job inspired by the Starbucks Unicorn drink.

WINNIPEG, Canada (KTRK) --
A popular Starbucks drink is now the inspiration for a new hairstyle.

The Unicorn Frappuccino has been everywhere. Some baristas are now making a Unicorn lemonade, and it's even showing up on people's heads.

A hairstylist in Winnipeg posted a video on Instagram of a client getting a dye job inspired by the viral multi-colored drink.

The stylist posted a finished photo, topped with Starbucks' trademark green straw.

Not everyone has been a fan of the beverage.

Barista Braden Burson got the attention of many people online after he posted an "epic rant" imploring Starbucks customers not to order the drink.

"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."

Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Burson to "talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.

Meanwhile, if you are dying to try the drink, you are too late. Starbucks was only offering it until April 23.

'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frapp
EMBED More News Videos

One Starbucks barista took to Twitter, begging customers to stop ordering the new, popular "Unicorn Frappuccino."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfoodhairstyleshairstarbuckscanada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man beaten, burned and stabbed lucky to be alive
Doritos chopper takes couple to prom
VIDEO: Paddleboarder's close encounter with whale off Malibu
Kenny G performs impromptu show on Delta flight
More Society
Top Stories
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
VIDEO: 6.9 Magnitude earthquake rocks Chile
Deputy's bold move stopped wrong-way freeway driver
Man beaten, burned and stabbed lucky to be alive
Show More
City ordinance orders homeless to leave
Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo goes up for sale
Fundraiser for fallen deputy under investigation
Elton John cancels month of shows after rare illness
Speeding driver blamed for trashing historic cemetery
More News
Top Video
95 arrested in 5-day Houston-area ICE roundup
Attempted Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Suspects wanted for takeover-style restaurant robberies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
More Video