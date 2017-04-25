WINNIPEG, Canada (KTRK) --A popular Starbucks drink is now the inspiration for a new hairstyle.
The Unicorn Frappuccino has been everywhere. Some baristas are now making a Unicorn lemonade, and it's even showing up on people's heads.
A hairstylist in Winnipeg posted a video on Instagram of a client getting a dye job inspired by the viral multi-colored drink.
The stylist posted a finished photo, topped with Starbucks' trademark green straw.
Not everyone has been a fan of the beverage.
Barista Braden Burson got the attention of many people online after he posted an "epic rant" imploring Starbucks customers not to order the drink.
"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."
Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Burson to "talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.
Meanwhile, if you are dying to try the drink, you are too late. Starbucks was only offering it until April 23.
