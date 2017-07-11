HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

H-E-B signs Astros slugger George Springer as newest spokesman

H-E-B has signed another Houston-area athlete as a spokesperson. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
H-E-B has added Astros slugger George Springer to its stable of commercial spokesmen. H-E-B president Scott McClelland and Springer, and returning thespian/shortstop Carlos Correa, will film a batch of new spots this week - after the Astros return from baseball's All-Star Game in Miami.

"We're excited about adding George to the H-E-B team, and Carlos is coming back for his second season. We're also bringing back Vince Wilfork (formerly of the Houston Texans). Now that he's retired, Vince has even more time to cook and consume H-E-B meat."

McClelland also said he recently filmed three commercials with Texans' defensive All-Everything J.J. Watt that will air at the start of football season.

