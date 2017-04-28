SOCIETY

Group with developmental disabilities wins gold medal for dance

EMBED </>More News Videos

A special group of young people in Redwood City had a gold medal performance at the Winter Special Olympics in Austria. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
Growth comes from pushing ourselves to do things we've never done before. For a special group of young people in Redwood City, it led to a gold medal performance at the Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

Developmentally disabled clients at Kainos Home & Training Center learn skills to develop independence, such as cleaning and doing laundry, at the YMCA.

But they were offered a chance to do something they've never done before -- dance. The group also went before an audience of 15,000 people at the Winter International Special Olympics in Austria last month.

They practiced for three months, using choreography from Louis Van Amstel, a Special Olympics ambassador and performer on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

VIDEO: Kainos Home & Training Center clients dance at Special Olympics in Austria
EMBED More News Videos

A group of young adults with developmental disabilities dance at the Winter International Special Olympics in Graz, Austria.



"They didn't know going in that they would get gold, but they worked so hard, and their performances and the way they expressed themselves just won over every judge," Kainos executive director Andy Frisch said.
The gold medals are a source of pride back home in Redwood City for extraordinary achievement.

"I'm sure it's just going to be very, very life-changing for them just in terms of their self-confidence," volunteer dance partner Cheryl McGovern said.

When asked how it feels to have the gold medal, dance crew member Eric Tomita said, "It makes me happy to wear the gold."

Flying to Austria was a first for dance crew member Julie Flanhava. "This was my first time doing that. I liked the airplane, I don't like bumpies," she said.

She was confident she could teach clumsy ABC7 News Reporter David Louie the dance moves that turned her into an international celebrity, but the truth was she was the better dancer.

EMBED More News Videos

A group of young people with developmental disabilities just made Redwood City proud!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societydisabilitydancedancing with the starsABCfeel goodwhere you livedistractionRedwood City
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mom shares note from server that left her in tears
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
Miracle mechanics give back in God's Garage
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes
More Society
Top Stories
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Zach Cunningham during day 2 of NFL Draft
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
Husband remembers wife killed in crash on I-45
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Female inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
HPD: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck
Deputies looking for missing teen with special needs
Historic Freedmen's Town bricks make triumphant return
More News
Top Video
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Chipotle employee allegedly planted camera in restroom
Breakdown of matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
More Video