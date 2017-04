EMBED >More News Videos Florida divers had a close encounter with a great white shark on New Year's Day.

Incredible video out of California shows a great white shark feasting away on a dead humpback whale.It happened off the coast of Orange County yesterday.Last week, a dead 55-foot whale nicknamed "Scarlett" washed ashore at Newport Beach. Lifeguards floated it back out to the open ocean, making it an easy lunch for the shark.