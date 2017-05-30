SOCIETY

Google: Texans cannot spell 'maintenance'

A Google analysis reveals the most commonly misspelled words by state. (Twitter/Google Trends)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Repeat after us, Texas: m-a-i-n-t-e-n-a-n-c-e.

Search giant Google analyzed all of its searches that began with 'how to spell' to determine which words trip up Americans the most, and according to the company, 'maintenance' is the most commonly misspelled word on computers across the Lone Star State.

(And, in a hilarious twist, the company misspelled 'ninety' -- Washington, D.C.'s entry -- on its original map.)

While 'maintenance' can be a toughie to get the hang of, some other states' misspelled words are a little bit more embarrassing. New Mexico, for example, has clearly never heard Gwen Stefani rattle off the letters of 'banana' in "Hollaback Girl." Mississippi gets tripped up on 'nanny,' Maryland gets especially caught on 'special,' Rhode Island bungles 'liar,' and Oregon has some homonym drama with the word 'sense.'

There are, naturally, some odd entries on the map. Gastrointestinal distress is seemingly rampant in New Hampshire, which struggles with 'diarrhea,' while "Mary Poppins" must be a favorite in Connecticut and West Virginia, two states that ask how to spell 'supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' more than any others.

