Goodwill is asking you to 'Dump Your Ex' this Valentine's Day

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Valentine's Day is coming up and it can be such a wonderful day for couples.

But for those who are still dealing with an ex or the end of a relationship, Goodwill wants to help!

They are inviting people to dump their ex's stuff at their stores instead of throwing the stuff away or burning it.

"Break-ups are never easy," stated Kym King, Vice President of Public Relations at Goodwill Houston. "Experts say that it can be helpful to get rid of the items that keep you stuck in the past. We are offering a way for people to get rid of both the emotional and the actual baggage that keeps them from moving forward."

They are calling this donation drive, "Dump Your Ex's Stuff," and you can let go of your leftover baggage from now until February 14.

"We're having a little bit of fun at the expense of Valentine's Day. However, if it helps us help those we serve, we think people will take it in the good-natured way that we intend it. Hopefully, they will understand and join in the fun," said Charles Canton, Goodwill Houston's Vice President of Donated Goods, Retail.

Goodwill is also asking people not to be malicious when donating.

"Make sure the items are things that have been left behind with you, and not something that really should be returned to the ex," added Canton.

You can locate a Goodwill store that's participating in the drive at www.goodwillhouston.org.
