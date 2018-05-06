SOCIETY

Traffic comes to halt as Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traffic on 45 north came to an abrupt halt late this morning, as drama unfolded on the freeway overpass. A man was seen dangling from the concrete railing, while onlookers gathered feet below- holding out their arms to catch the man if he let go.

It is unknown if the man was attempting to harm himself, or somehow leaned over the railing, with freeway traffic behind him.

A 19-year-old spectator on the feeder road below recorded the whole incident, which he said, lasted four minutes. There was said to be a police presence in the area at the time, while police controlled traffic to allow emergency vehicles to get to the area.

In the end, the rescuers on the ground weren't needed. In the video, a man could be seen grabbing the victim's arms and pulling him to safety.

Witnesses didn't know if the man was driven away by that person or taken for medical evaluation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanrescuecaught on videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Martha Castex-Tatum wins special election in District K
Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
More Society
Top Stories
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago
Family evacuates meth contaminated home
Resident shoots suspect found burglarizing cars in SW Houston
Truck slams into home in SW Houston
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
Show More
Sen. McCain's is 'chatty' and 'walking around' according to his son-in-law
Infant baby mauled to death by family's dog
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Highway sniper who injured 2 people allegedly idolized Nikolas Cruz
More News