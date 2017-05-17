SOCIETY

Going, going, gone! Man takes a swing and falls off platform at Top Golf

EMBED </>More Videos

Going, going, gone! Man falls off platform at Top Golf in Fort Worth. (KTRK)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a saying to never celebrate a victory too early. As sports enthusiasts would agree, waiting until the clock hits zero is the only way to know the game is over -- and a way to save yourself from an embarrassment.

For a Fort Worth man, celebrating too early landed him in the netting at Top Golf.

In a video posted on Twitter by Nathan, the man proceeded to celebrate after swinging and missing the ball. As he celebrated, he stepped off the platform and fell into the netting.

EMBED More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: Man falls off platform at Top Golf in Fort Worth.



"For a split second everyone screamed and was scared," Nathan told ABC13. "Once he landed safely on the net and we saw he was OK, it was all laughs."

In the world of social media, they'll be laughing about this fall for years.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societygolffun stuffviral videoviraltexas newsFort Worth
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
GHRCF raise money to benefit peace officers and firefighter families
Buc-ee's aims to open world's longest car wash
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials raid possible drug lab
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
Texas Senate OKs state-level regulation of Uber, Lyft
Man with assault rifle shot by police outside Houston club
Woman arrested after worried driver called for help
6 ways stem cells are leading to medicinal miracles
Show More
Ft. Bend teen loses only remaining parent in tragic accident
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Katie Mehnert is ABC13's Woman of the Week
Attorney files for speedy trial in murder-for-hire case
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Top 20 Houston companies for job-seeking graduates
Woman arrested after worried driver called for help
World's first Nutella cafe to open in Chicago
Desserts can help keep families together, study suggests
More Video