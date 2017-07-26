SOCIETY

Neighbors mail girl heartwarming cards after birthday party snafu

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's everybody's worst nightmare: nobody shows up for your birthday party -- but for one local girl, the news was especially crushing.

"She planned her whole birthday. She set up tables, decorations and sent the invitations," Sunni Monroe-Simon wrote of daughter Piper's birthday. "She looked at me with such a sweet look and asked why no one came."

Determined not to let her daughter Piper's birthday pass without fanfare, Monroe-Simon posted in the Talk of Alvin Facebook group asking neighbors to mail Piper birthday cards.

"Maybe if she gets some birthday cards, she will forget about the kids who didn't come," Monroe-Simon wrote. "I will be throwing her a surprise party next weekend. I'm going to see if I can get her cousins here. If no family can make it, at least she will have cards to read."

Piper's neighbors came out in full force to support her, sending her birthday cards by the handful and saving her birthday.

"All she kept saying after she opened them was 'I can't believe I got letters!'" Monroe-Simon said. "Thank y'all for making her birthday better."

From everybody here at ABC13, happy birthday, Piper!

