"We were told she was going to be born dead."That is what Jim Walker and his wife were told after an ultrasound revealed that the child they were expecting had a rare condition heart condition that would prevent her from living.Against all odds Audrey Rose Walker was born, but with a severe heart disease and Bilateral Anophthalmia (the absence of eyeballs). After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, Audrey was medically cleared.Soon after the Walkers noticed that their baby girl took a liking to singing and within a short period of time she started singing the national anthem at events.In 2016 Audrey was even invited to sing the national anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game, where she belted a rendition that got everyone the stadium cheering and even had her father crying tears of joy.