Get your Astros fix at the Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The World Series might be over, but people still have the Houston Astros on their minds.
With that being said, vendors at the Nutcracker Market have you covered with Astros items that you may not be able to find at your local store.
You can decorate the front door of your home with an orange and white wreath with splashes of Astros ribbons throughout.
Would you like to dream about your favorite baseball team? There's a vendor that sells pillow cases for pretty much everything, including an Astros one.
You can spruce up your kitchen with a cutting board with a photo of one of the World Series games at Minute Maid Park. One of the Nutcracker Market vendors obtained rights to a picture of the American flag across the baseball field before the game and used it on several of their items.
And we saw them during the World Series - the Astros prayer candles with the players' faces on them. Those were highly popular, and it's a new item at the market this year.
The Nutcracker Market runs through Sunday at NRG Park.
