Get a free car wash at Buc-ee's in Katy this week

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston-area Buc-ee's is breaking records around the world.

The Buc-ee's in Katy will be recognized by Guinness World Records for its 255-foot long car wash. To visualize it, that's just shorter than a football field.

The car wash is part of the new location's 56,000 square-foot store that just opened in September.

Guinness World Records will be in Katy Thursday at 10 a.m. to honor the global recognition, and to celebrate, Buc-ee's will be offering free car washes.

The Buc-ee's car wash has a state-of-the art vacuum station and 21 blowers. Cars are dry when they exit the car wash tunnel, eliminating irritating water streak marks that occur after some car washes.

The store is located off I-10 and FM 1463.

