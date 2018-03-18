Thank you for lunch today @GeorgeHWBush, for your friendship, and service to our country’s govt., military, also it’s intelligence community. And you got #sockgame goin on. #StPattysDay pic.twitter.com/jYmvyyHwLp — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 17, 2018

Award-winning country music artist Brad Paisley shared a St. Patrick's Day lunch with former President George H.W. Bush on Saturday.The 14-time CMA award-winning artist posted a picture with the 41st president on Twitter, thanking him for his service to the country, and complimenting his Irish shamrock socks."Thank you for lunch today @GeorgeHWBush, for your friendship, and service to our country's govt., military, also it's intelligence community. And you got #sockgame goin on," Paisley tweeted.Paisley has performed for several presidents and has shared a friendship with the 93-year-old for many years.