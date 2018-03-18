SOCIETY

George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley shared St. Patrick's Day lunch together

George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley share lunch together (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Award-winning country music artist Brad Paisley shared a St. Patrick's Day lunch with former President George H.W. Bush on Saturday.

The 14-time CMA award-winning artist posted a picture with the 41st president on Twitter, thanking him for his service to the country, and complimenting his Irish shamrock socks.

"Thank you for lunch today @GeorgeHWBush, for your friendship, and service to our country's govt., military, also it's intelligence community. And you got #sockgame goin on," Paisley tweeted.


Paisley has performed for several presidents and has shared a friendship with the 93-year-old for many years.
