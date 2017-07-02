Fundraiser for 19-year-old fisherman who died

Today the family of Jacob Szydlowski is hosting a benefit after their tragic loss.On June 23, Szydlowski went wade fishing with a friend at San Luis Pass. The boys were fishing in chest-deep water when they were pulled under by strong currents. The friend was able to swim to the shore, however, Szydlowski did not make it.Fishing was not the only hobby of the 19-year-old; he also enjoyed playing the guitar and photography.The Szydlowski family will host a benefit at Mike's Tri-City Icehouse in Pearland at 3 p.m.All of the money will help the family cover Jacob's final expenses.They will be serving BBQ plates for $10, and have a live acution, lotto hat and liquor basket.If you would like to help the Szydlowski family, donations are being accepted via PayPal at stefan@limitless-racing.net.RELATED: