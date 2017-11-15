SOCIETY

"They're fighting words": Fort Bend Co. sheriff responds to 'offensive' Trump truck sign

Fort Bend Co. sheriff responds to 'offensive' Trump truck sign. (Facebook/Sheriff Troy E. Nehls)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A viral photo spreading across social media prompted Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The controversial sign in question reads, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him."

"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on Facebook. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."

During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.



"Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.

ABC13 has reached out to the driver of the vehicle.


