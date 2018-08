A former coach and shop teacher has transformed his old truck into something reminiscent of his childhood.The teacher transformed his Ford Ranger truck into a giant red Radio Flyer."One kid came up with this idea," Robert Collett said.Collett said he contacted another person in Alaska for tips on how to create the Radio Flyer."It brings smiles to people's faces," he said.Collett said people have stopped and snapped photos of his transformation.