'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home

An 81-year-old Harvey victim is getting help from Chip and Joanna Gaines in Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A heartwarming story in Houston on one of the coldest mornings in recent memory.

An 81-year-old woman was moved to tears as dozens of volunteers arrived to help rebuild her home damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

But among the 60 ExxonMobil volunteers will also be two of reality television's biggest stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, best known from their hit TV show "Fixer Upper."

The Waco couple is coming to help lift Doris Davis' spirits and help restore her home that was destroyed by the flood.

Davis told Eyewitness News she wouldn't have been able to do any of this on her own, because she is aided in walking with a cane. She also uses a wheelchair to get around.

She laughed as TV crews flooded into her home this morning with a steady stream of help, ready to get her back on her feet after the devastating storm.

Davis said she had to wear a fur coat today, so she looks good on TV. This, of course, will appear on the Gaines' TV show at some point.

The reality stars are expected to arrive at the home sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m., and we'll bring you updates as they are received.

