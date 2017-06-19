SOCIETY

First female mayor of Galveston dead at 81

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston's first female mayor, Jan Coggeshall, has died.

Coggeshall was elected to the city council in 1979 and was elected mayor five years later.

She served until 1989, but her public service continued throughout her life, including stints on the arts and historic preservation board and the Galveston housing finance corporation.

Coggeshall was 81 years old.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston.

SOCIETY
