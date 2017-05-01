SOCIETY

Fidget spinners are the hot new toy trend taking schools by storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Small, plastic toys are spinning off the shelves and into the hands of kids across the city.

The toys are called Fidget Spinners.

Katie Meeks owns Toys to Love in the Galleria area.

"We get them -- about 100 -- every few days and just fly through them," Meeks said. "I think it's one of those things where one kid has them and then they're just really cool and everyone wants them. From a parent perspective, they're great because I think they really do help with focus and attention."

Meeks said the toys were designed to help kids with attention deficit disorders listen better in class.

"There's been a lot of research on how great fidget items can be for kids that struggle with ADHD," Meeks said. "Just doing anything with their hands can actually help them to focus on what is being taught in class."

In fact, there is an entire market for fidget toys, including mini-cubes and remote controls. The Fidget Spinner, moved beyond that, gaining popularity with kids who do not struggle with ADHD.

What's the irony? A toy created to increase some students' focus may be doing the opposite in some cases.

"I have heard a little bit about some schools not loving it and not allowing it anymore," Meeks said.

Some parents have decided to set limits on when their children can play with them.

Michelle Brown lives in Pearland and is the mother of three children who each have a Fidget Spinner.

"My kids are more than welcome to play with them at home. They can take them to their sporting events and stuff like that," Brown said. "They just cannot bring them to school because for them it's a toy."

Pearland ISD and Houston ISD both told Eyewitness News they do not have policies in place regarding fidget toys.

