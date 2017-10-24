=There are plenty of ways for fans of all ages to watch the Astros play in the World Series, and it doesn't have to be at the ballpark."We're going to a bar tonight to watch the first game and then we're going to do some parties, and yeah, celebrate the Astros," Trudy Hofley said."Probably hanging out with friends, drinking, eating food," Lona Dekenipp said. "Just having a good time."But it doesn't all have to be for the adults, parents are also looking for options."I think it's great to introduce that to the kids," Michelle Posey said. "I have little ones and this is their first time of course being involved in this so it's exciting for them to see it."One of those places is Star Cinema Grill. At each of its four locations, you can get inside for free and watch the game on a movie screen."Why not bring out something for the kids to enjoy the game, where they're not in a crowded space or anything like that and they have their own comfortable seat," Star Cinema Grill General Manager Izzy Garcia said.Another family option is at The Square at Memorial City. The mall is putting the game on its big screen, and offering free face painting and snacks.Of course there are plenty of adult parties as well. Some of those will take place at the Sugar Land Town Square.A number of bars and restaurants there, including the Flying Saucer, will have food and drink specials.No matter where you decide to go, fans say it beats sitting at home watching alone."You want everyone there with the energy and for those that are big fans to be there and experiencing it all at once too," Astros fan Alexia Posey said.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got