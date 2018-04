EMBED >More News Videos Burger King gets in on April Fool's Day jokes.

EMBED >More News Videos Pretzel company pulls April Fool's Day prank.

Happy April Fool's Day!Several companies are getting in on the April Fool's fun with the launch of "new products."T-Mobile went all out this year, introducing the world's first smartshoephone called the "T-Mobile Sidekicks."The soles of the shoes turn into speakers and the shoe laces are retractable ear buds. Want to take a photo? There is also a camera on the shoes.While the smartshoephone may not be real, you can preorder the shoes (without the technology) from T-Mobile Burger King joined the fun by announcing the Chocolate Whopper. The new sandwich boats a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings instead of onions.Want to smell like a freshly baked, salty or cinnamon twist pretzel? Auntie Anne's joked that they would be releasing essential pretzel oils."We recommend consuming pretzels, not rubbing them on your skin and hair as a substitute," the company said.