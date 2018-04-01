SOCIETY

#FakeNews: Companies join the fun with launch of "new products" on April Fool's Day

T-Mobile unveils the world's first smartshoephone: T-Mobile Sidekicks. (KTRK)

Happy April Fool's Day!

Several companies are getting in on the April Fool's fun with the launch of "new products."

T-Mobile went all out this year, introducing the world's first smartshoephone called the "T-Mobile Sidekicks."

The soles of the shoes turn into speakers and the shoe laces are retractable ear buds. Want to take a photo? There is also a camera on the shoes.

While the smartshoephone may not be real, you can preorder the shoes (without the technology) from T-Mobile.

BURGER KING DEBUTS 'CHOCOLATE WHOPPER'

Burger King joined the fun by announcing the Chocolate Whopper. The new sandwich boats a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings instead of onions.
Burger King gets in on April Fool's Day jokes.

AUNTIE ANNE'S ESSENTIAL PRETZEL OIL

Want to smell like a freshly baked, salty or cinnamon twist pretzel? Auntie Anne's joked that they would be releasing essential pretzel oils.

"We recommend consuming pretzels, not rubbing them on your skin and hair as a substitute," the company said.

Pretzel company pulls April Fool's Day prank.

