What did Donald Trump mean by 'covfefe'?

Some speculate Trump meant to write "coverage." (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
What is covfefe?


The typo seen in a tweet by President Donald Trump late Tuesday has many people scratching their heads.

Social media is abuzz as to the meaning of the word, while three possible pronounciations are gaining consensus:
  • cov-fee-fee
  • cov-fee-fay, and
  • cov-feef

No matter how you say it, it's funny-along with the feedback we've seen on Twitter overnight.



Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that he was saddened to know he'll never write anything funnier than "covfefe."

Meanwhile, ABC World News Now anchor Kendis Gibson said it sounds like a club in lower Manhattan.

Some have argued the contextual clues in the six-word tweet suggest Trump was trying to write the word "coverage."

No telling yet whether it was the smartphone or the writer who is to blame for this one.
