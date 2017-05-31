Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

cov-fee-fee

cov-fee-fay, and

cov-feef

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

RT talicoop: My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/dhBmrLw3H7 — Bhosdi Waley (@bhosdiwaley) May 31, 2017

Knock on *45's door:

"Mr. Resident, would you like the good news first or the bad?"

"Good news."

"One of your tweets went viral..."#covfefe pic.twitter.com/dmuIs3DYVK — StrictlyCovfefe 📻 (@christoq) May 31, 2017

What is covfefe?The typo seen in a tweet by President Donald Trump late Tuesday has many people scratching their heads.Social media is abuzz as to the meaning of the word, while three possible pronounciations are gaining consensus:No matter how you say it, it's funny-along with the feedback we've seen on Twitter overnight.Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that he was saddened to know he'll never write anything funnier than "covfefe."Meanwhile, ABC World News Now anchor Kendis Gibson said it sounds like a club in lower Manhattan.Some have argued the contextual clues in the six-word tweet suggest Trump was trying to write the word "coverage."No telling yet whether it was the smartphone or the writer who is to blame for this one.